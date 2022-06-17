0
Police Hospital plans mass burial for 250 corpses

PoliceHospital.jpeg File Photo

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Police Hospital has planned a mass burial for some 250 unidentified and unclaimed bodies as part of a routine measure to decongest the hospital’s mortuary.

Before that exercise, the police has urged the public to contact the Pathology Department of the hospital for identification of persons who may not have been seen for some time.

This, the police say will help avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for mass burial.

A statement dated June 15, 2022, signed by the head of Public Affairs of the hospital, Superintendent Yaw Nketia-Yeboah said these unidentified and unclaimed “dead bodies are made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned dead bodies, unidentified accident and crime victims.”

Also, he advised and encouraged people to keep their identity cards or that of any organisation on them to help the Police and others to easily identify them whenever they are in any health crises or involved in an accident.

