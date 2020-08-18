General News

Police Hospital to be fumigated from 21 to 23 Aug.

Some departments will be closed to the public

Some parts of the Police Hospital in the Greater Accra Region will be fumigated from Friday, 21 August 2020 to Sunday, 23 August 2020, the Ghana Police Service has announced.

The fumigation exercise forms part of a routine exercise by the Ghana Police Service.



The affected departments of the hospital will, however, not include the Out-Patients Department, Laboratory, Pediatrics (Children’s) Department and the Hospital Annex.

Full operation is expected to resume on Monday, 24 August 2020.



The hospital, therefore, is advising the public and clients to “take note of this routine fumigation exercise to enable the hospital to provide the necessary healthcare services to them”.

