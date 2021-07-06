Police Hospital to hold mass burial for about 200 unidentified dead bodies

The date for the mass burial was however not stated in the press release

The Ghana Police Hospital has announced its decision to embark on a mass burial for about 200 unidentified bodies with the health facility.



This forms part of their routine measures to decongest the hospital mortuary.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it noted that “These unidentified and unclaimed dead bodies are made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned dead bodies, unidentified accident and crime victims.”



