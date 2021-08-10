Police, NIC arrest Lebanese for operating illegal insurance firm

The suspect was arrested together with two other accomplices

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) says it has in a joint operation with the Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, arrested one Gabriel Medawar, who is a Lebanese national, for operating an unlicensed Insurance brokering firm contrary to section 109 of the Insurance Act 2021 (Act1061)

According to a statement issued by the Commission, the company was operating illegally under the business name; ‘Harmonia Insurance Group’, in a private building located near the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Office at North Ridge in Accra.



The suspect in question, the NIC said was however arrested together with two other accomplices believed to be his employees.



“Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect had been operating this illegal business for a long time unnoticed until, some intelligence information led the NIC to tighten its loop on him leading to his arrest,” the statement read in part.



“Further investigations revealed that some apparently unsuspecting members of the general public including some renowned automobile companies have been patronizing their services,“ it added.

It continued, “The Police are currently investigating the matter with the view to bringing the perpetrators of these criminal acts to book. When found culpable, the appropriate charges will be preferred against them and the commencement of their prosecution in a Court of Law.”



Head of the Operation, Oliver Bio, Deputy Chief Manager (Legal) at the NIC bemoaned the tacit connivance of some motor underwriting insurance companies. He cautioned that any such companies found culpable in respect of their business operations with Gabriel Medawar and his Harmonia Insurance Group, would be dealt with accordingly by Law.



The Insurance Commission on the hand cautioned the public, corporate entities particularly automobile firms to desist from transacting business with unauthorized entities not recognized by the Law.