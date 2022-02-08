Police Officer who arrested Sekondi Mayor ‘indiscipline, bogus’ – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong slams Police who arrested Sekondi Mayor

The Assin Central MP brands the officer as 'bogus'



Embattled MCE pleads not guilty in court



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has reacted to the recent arrest of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive, MCE, Abdul-Mumin Issah.



According to Agyapong, instead of slamming the politician alone, there is the need to also examine the role of the Police Inspector involved.



Speaking on Net2 TV’s the Seat show, Agyapong pointed out that the Police officer exhibited indiscipline by his conduct, relative to exchanging words with the embattled MCE.



He further alleged that the officer was the one who recorded the said video, describing him as ‘indiscipline and bogus.’

“What I will say is, he (the MCE) should be pardoned. But he must respect the law, because they (police) are the same people who protect us. If you listen to the officer involved, he was also not disciplined.



“You cannot as a police officer also treat anyone the way you want because you are wearing a uniform,” he stated, before adding, “It was the Police officer that recorded the interaction but he is a bogus Police officer, the way he is talking, screaming.”



Relative to the defence that the Police officer mounted in seeking to fully enforce the relevant law, Agyapong stressed that there was the need for cordiality and cooperation on both sides.



“You need not know he is an MCE to be sober. Every Ghanaian deserves respect. Even if he makes a mistake and you need to correct him and you use the wrong approach, things get out of hand,” he added.



The MCE was arrested last week and charged with among others, traffic offences and threatening an official on duty, he was granted bail late last week after appearing in court.



He has also been suspended by the Minister for Local Government on the instructions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The Western Regional Minister has been asked to act in his stead.