Police-Public Relationship: Mounted Squadron engages university students

1.21476602.jpeg Personnel from the Police Mounted Squadron at the University of Ghana

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: GNA

Personnel from the Police Mounted Squadron together with some Police Divisional and District Commanders have visited some universities in Accra to engage students on security matters.

The engagement forms part of efforts to show police visibility, gather intelligence, engage communities and bring the police to the doorstep of the public.

A news brief from the Police said for one week, the officers visited the campuses of the University of Ghana, University of Professional Studies and the Valley View University.

It said during the visit, officers engaged university communities and listened to their security concerns.

The brief said the team also shared some insights about the Police Service and the need to work together with the communities they served.

It said in addition, the officers answered some questions on basic policing issues and also gathered some intelligence on the security situations on the various campuses.

The brief said following the visit, the Police Service had begun operationalising some of the intelligence picked during the exercise and putting in strategies to improve security at the universities.

It said the exercise would be extended to other universities across the country.

The brief expressed appreciation to the academic staff, student body, and all other members of the university communities for their cooperation.

