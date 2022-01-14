Police Recruitment: Scammer, 36, who 'used' name of COP Kofi Boakye arrested

The suspect is currently in police custody

Source: GNA

Ernest Bondzie Arthur, 36, has been arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command for his involvement in a “Ghana Police Recruitment” scam.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command, preliminary investigations suggested that the suspect, unemployed, lured his unsuspecting victims and obtained monies from them with the claim of assisting them to be recruited into the Ghana Police Service.



She said the suspect convinced his victims using the name of Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye, Director-General of Legal and Prosecutions of the Ghana Police Service.



DSP Obeng said Ernest allegedly charged his victims GHC20,000 each.

She said on the day of his arrest, the suspect had allegedly taken an amount of GHC8,000 from two of his victims as part payment of the processes.



DSP Obeng said investigations further revealed that the suspect had never seen nor spoken to COP Boakye.