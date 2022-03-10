Police Robbery: Govt is reaping what it has sowed – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Govt reaping what it has sowed - Nketia

Robbers were recruited not more than 5 years ago – Nketia



Party vigilantes were recruited into the police – Nketia



The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has accused the government of reaping what it has sowed after refusing to listen to their complaint about party vigilantes being recruited into the police.



He alleged that party vigilantes were recruited into the police force because of the election without thinking of the consequence it may have after the election.



In an interview on Neat FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Nketia said in Twi that “the government is reaping what it has sowed.”

“Now, we have armed-robbery gangs in the police service and they are using the guns we have given them to rob us. All the police that are involved, have you heard that a corporal is among them, they are all privates which means they were recruited not more than 5 years ago.



“When the recruitment process started, we complained about it but the government did not listen to us and this is what it has resulted to. We told the government that a lot of party vigilantes were being recruited but they did not do anything about it,” he said.



“If now armed robbers are in the police service who will defend us?” he questioned.



The Ghana Police Service arrested two policemen who were allegedly involved in recent bullion van robberies. The two suspects, however, were killed as they led a team of police officers to a hideout of a robbery gang.



The police say they have since arrested five suspects including four police officers.