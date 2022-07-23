Police Service most corrupt institution in Ghana - GSS survey

Members of the Ghana Police Service| File photo

A new survey by the Ghana Statistical Service has cited the Ghana Police Service as the most corrupt Public Institution in Ghana.

The Police Service is followed by the Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Revenue authority in the report published on July 20, 2022.



The report says more 17.4 million bribes were paid in 2021 with police officers topping the list of officials who take bribes at 53.2%.



The reporter further notes Ghanaians with tertiary education were 1.6 times more likely to pay bribes than those without formal education.



SURVEY



The survey also noted Bono East, Savannah and Volta regions recorded less corruption relation activities than the rest of the country.

Here are the top ten public officials who take the most bribes according to CHRAJ and the Ghana Statistical Service:



1. Police officers (53.2%)



2. Ghana Immigration Service officers (37.4%)



3. GRA customs officers (33.6%)



4. Lands Commission (32.4%)

5. Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (29.5%)



6. Passport agency officials (29.0%)



7. Prosecutors, judges or magistrates (22.3%)



8. National Intelligence Bureau (21.2%)



9. National Road Safety Authority (17.8%)

10. Prison officials (17.0%)



It is important to note that the overall prevalence of bribery is not the average of the prevalence of bribery (rate) by type of public official, since it is calculated as all those who had at least one contact with any type of public official and were asked for a bribe, including those who refused to pay it.



