Police Service needs clean up to weed out ‘bad elements’ – Security Consultant

George Akufo-Dampare is the Inspector-General of Police

A Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe, is calling for a clean up exercise in the Ghana Police Service to eliminate ‘corrupt’ officers.

In a statement captioned “Police Officers turned Killers and Armed Robbers in Ghana”, the security expert said if Ghana doesn’t want criminals and killers, and internal robbery squad in the Ghana Police Service, then, let’s be bold to clean up the service.



“If we don’t want our Police Officers in Ghana to be getting involved, or becoming armed robbers, then, the State of Ghana, and the police hierarchy should be prepared for a vigorous clean up exercise of the police service”, he emphasized.



The Fraud Preventions expert believes there is need for effective supervision, monitoring and assessment of operational performances of individual police offices or units and departments.



The monitoring, according to him, would prevent officers from being compromised, complacent, coerced or antagonised.

The security consultant notes that being a police officer or frontline law enforcement officer in the 21st century is a noble profession, however, it may not serve its purpose, and societies may equally not benefit when the fundamentals such as recruitment procedures are wrong.



Richard Kumadoe thus called for a review of the recruitment processes to include proper background checks on all prospective applicants which would enable Ghana to build an effective police force, devoid of bad elements and criminals.



Proper recruitment “will help to avoid and prevent employing or recruiting individuals with negative backgrounds, which in itself is a disservice to profitable service, and poses negative threats on the police serve as a whole.”



He concluded that “police officers who are untouchable and untroubled, and uncontrollable are most likely to be prone to corruption, bribery and fraud, and they could form criminal gangs within the service, to engage in all manner of antisocial behaviours which may include killing and sale of weapons to third parties.”