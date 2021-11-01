Police Service opens newly expanded Church for religious activities

Leading members of the clergy during the opening ceremony

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) on Saturday opened its newly expanded and remodelled Ghana Police Church to commence religious services for its members and the public.

The expanded and remodelled Church now has a 1,400-seating capacity Chapel with multipurpose meeting spaces, which would allow members to use the space for religious education to enrich the spiritual experience of members.



It was officially opened by the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.



Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police (IGP), said he was glad the expansion construction and remodelling of the Church had come to a successful end to pave way for the glorification of God.



He said it would help deepen the spiritual lives of Police Personnel, their families and the general public as well as many generations to come.



“The prophetic manifestation concerning the role of this church in the coming revival of the Church in Ghana, as well as the gateway, is a great and humbling news for us,” he said.

He commended Church members and individuals who contributed in one or the other to ensure the successful completion of the Chapel.



The Right Reverend Professor J.O.Y Mante, Moderator of General Assembly, Presbyterian Church of Ghana, speaking at the dedication of the Chapel, urged members of the Church to use the new edifice to propagate the message of God to help enhance peace and development in the country.



He also called on Ghanaians to put up more beautiful houses of God to ensure that it would benefit the current generation and the future generations.



Professor Mante said the construction of Churches and other houses of God were not only for prayers and glorification of the Almighty God, but also for other purposes such that it could be a source of shelter for victims of natural disasters and other unfortunate events.



He encouraged the GPS to ensure that their attendance to the Church would reflect in the discharge of their duties.

Professor Mate said the duty of any religion was to change immoral people to moral individual, and that it was essential for the churches to be transforming the lives of Ghanaians.



The Church was started in 1964 by some police officers and their families along with other civilians living in the neighbourhood.



Presently, its membership has a strong nondenominational presence. The total estimated cost of the construction works including fitting and fixtures of the Church expansion and remodelling was over GHC11.7billion.