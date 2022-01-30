Police Service receive motorbikes to combat crime

The Police Service receiving the motorbikes

The Ghana Police Service has received a donation of ten brand new Yamaha motorbikes to aid crime fighting in the country.

The donation to the police service was made by Lakeside Estate and Japan Motors on Thursday, January 27, 2022.



The donors, Lakeside Estate and Japan Motors respectively presented five of the motorbikes to the police service a brief ceremony held at the forecourt of the National Police Headquarters in Accra.



Present at the ceremony were Mr. Salem Kalmoni, MD of Japan Motors, Mr. Salah Kalmoni, Executive Director, Silver Star Tower, Dr. Prince-Joseph M.K.Ayiku, CEO of Lakeside Estate, Mable Offei, Sales Manageress of Japan Motors and other Senior Police Officers.

Also present during the brief ceremony was security analyst and safety expert, Dr Adam Bonaa.



Receiving the donation on behalf of the Inspector General and the Ghana Police Service, the Director-General Police Administration, COP Tetteh Yohunu joined by the Director of Public Affairs Superintendent Alexander Obeng expressed appreciation for the kind gesture.



Lakeside Estate and its mother company, Japan Motors have over the years been of immense support to the Ghana Police Service.