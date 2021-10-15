Police after man who slit throat of colleague at Suame

Police at Suame in the Ashanti Region are on a manhunt for a suspect

The 23-year-old victim, Ebenezer Asare, died shortly after he was rushed to the hospital following the incident.



Police say they have begun investigations into the matter and are gathering more information to arrest the suspect.



His name has been given as Emmanuel Owusu, popularly known as Modric.



The two worked at Suame Magazine.

The Suame District Police Crime Officer, ASP Osei Boateng, appealed to the public to volunteer information to enable police arrest the suspect.



Artisans who work around the mechanic shop where the incident happened have been thrown into a state of shock.



Body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue, awaiting autopsy.