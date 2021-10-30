Police and Military Command start probe into Suame clash

The Ghana Police Service and the Armed forces said it has taken notice of the incident

The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) High Command have commenced investigations into circumstances that led to the clash between officers of the two institutions in Kumasi on Friday, October 29.

A joint statement issued by the Military Command and the Police said they had taken notice of an incident that happened in Kumasi, today, Friday, October 29, 2021, at about 10:00 am.



“The two institutions are committed to a harmonious relationship and will not condone any proven act of wrongdoing of personnel".



“We want to assure the general public of our unflinching commitment to peace, security and harmony in the country.”





An eyewitness said a non-uniformed military officer was allegedly hit with a rifle by the police.



The report says the military officer who was riding an unlicensed motorbike was earlier stopped by the police but sped off.



The police is said to have chased him and hit him with the back of a rifle.



The military man who was not in uniform also called his colleague officers and they clashed with the police.



The skirmishes at the Suame police station created tension.