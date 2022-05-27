Police apartment in the Ashanti Region gutted by fire

The cause of the fire at Dagomba line is yet to be established

The top floor of a two-storey building located at Dagomba Line in Kumasi was gutted by fire Thursday afternoon.

Three fire engines were deployed to battle the blaze which had destroyed properties belonging to tenants including police officers.



Although the cause of the fire is yet to be established, witnesses said it could be linked to the intermittent power supply in the area.



Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O III Peter Addai provided updates at the scene.

“The fire was contained at the top floor and prevented it from spreading to adjoining structures and the floors below it.



“Information we gathered from eyewitnesses is that the lights went out and after a few minutes, they saw smoke emanating from one of the rooms on the top floor. No one was however hurt,” the fire spokesperson said.