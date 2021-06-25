Police are interested in preventing crime than arrest and prosecution - DCOP Oduro Kwateng

Deputy Commissioner of Police Edward Oduro Kwateng

Source: GNA

Deputy Commissioner of Police Edward Oduro Kwateng, Volta Regional Police Commander, has called on the public to assist the Police to prevent crime.

He said the Police were more interested in preventing crime than arresting and prosecuting perpetrators because prevention saves lives, resources and time.



The Commander made the call at a media briefing in Ho on the back of the recent alleged abduction and killing of a 12-year-old boy at Nornyikpo, a village near Ziope in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region.



DCOP Kwateng said a collective effort was needed to quell the activities of criminals, saying security was a shared responsibility and the greatest responsibility the public owe the Police Service was a piece of timely information.



He said the Police could have prevented the unfortunate and tragic killing of Cornelius Negble if they had received information earlier, and, therefore, appealed for timely information from the public.

The Commander assured the public of Police determination and commitment to fighting crime in the Region.



He disclosed that seven people were arrested and remanded into police custody by the Kpetoe District Magistrate Court to reappear on July 5, 2021.



Mr Kwateng said one of the suspects, Morris had absconded and the police were on a manhunt for him.



He appealed to the public for information to enable the Police to arrest him.