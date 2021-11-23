Police arrest 14-year-old, four others

Five out of the four suspects are adults with the fifth suspect being a juvenile

Suspected robbers arrested on November 16, 2021

Gang of five, including a female and a juvenile, robbed commuters on highways in the Bono and Ashanti regions



Suspected robbers highway identified by victims



Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested five highway robbery suspects including a juvenile.



The suspects, according to a police statement, were arrested on November 16, 2021, and were said to be carrying out their robbery activities on highways linking Nkoranza and ‘Techiman in the Bono East Region and the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipal area of the Ashanti Region.



The suspects, identified as Sagu, Rashid Ibrahim, Ibrahim Iddrisu, Musah Arijuma and a female, Ajara Sagu, together with a 14-year-old, whose name is being withheld, were arrested at Ejura after extensive police surveillance on their activities.

“On the spot search on the suspects and juvenile led to the recovery of ten assorted mobile phones, one Infinix charger and a lady's handbag. Other items suspected to have been robbed from commuters and retrieved from them included one unregistered Apsonic Aloba motorbike and an amount of Two ‘Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy-Nine Ghana Cedis (GH¢2,279.00),” the police statement said.



A driver who was allegedly robbed by the suspects on November 15, is said to have identified the gang during police investigations while other victims have also come forward to identify the suspects and their stolen items.



The police in the statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, served notice of assurance to the public that it “shall not relent in making our communities safe and peaceful.”



