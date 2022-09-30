Police arrest 16 suspects over Asaman Tamfoe shooting incident

16 suspects

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 16 sixteen suspects in connection with the shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region.

According to the police, the arrest happened after a viral video showed the incident where persons suspected to be part of an anti-illegal small-scale mining (‘galamsey’) taskforce and some illegal miners clashed.



In a statement issued on September 30, the police added that it seized guns and 'galamsey' equipment from the arrested persons



“The Police have arrested Sixteen persons in connection with a shooting incident at Asaman Tamfoe in the Eastern Region. The incident occurred between some persons believed to be illegal miners and a community anti-galamsey taskforce on 29th September 2022.



“Police have retrieved one pump action gun, two excavators, two water pumps and a battery. Efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspects and retrieve any other weapons in their possession,” parts of the statement read.



It added that it is still reviewing the video as part of its investigation and it will arrest all persons who are found to be involved.

The said video showed the anti-galamsey taskforce shooting vehicles believed to be owned by the galamseyers.



