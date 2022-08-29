Police arrest 2 for stealing tricycle, motorcycle at Manso

File photo

Source: GNA

The Assin South District Police Command on Saturday arrested an ex-convict and his accomplice for allegedly stealing a tricycle and motorcycle at Manso, near Darmang, the district capital.

The suspect, Abeku Acquah, 33, was jailed five months ago for stealing about 1,000 fowls from a poultry farm belonging to a Customs officer at Assin-Manso.



A police source said the ex-convict and his 14-year-old boy accomplice were arrested at Assin-Kyinso upon a tip-off when the tricycle they were traveling in run out of fuel.

The items were believed to have been stolen from Assin-Fosu in the Fosu Municipality to be transported to Mankesim for sale.



Mr. Williams Appiah, the Assemblyman for Assin-Manso, alleged that the suspect and other accomplices had been terrorising market women and traders at Assin-Andoe and commended the police for their efforts.