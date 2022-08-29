0
Menu
News

Police arrest 2 for stealing tricycle, motorcycle at Manso

Handcuffs Cool File photo

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

The Assin South District Police Command on Saturday arrested an ex-convict and his accomplice for allegedly stealing a tricycle and motorcycle at Manso, near Darmang, the district capital.

The suspect, Abeku Acquah, 33, was jailed five months ago for stealing about 1,000 fowls from a poultry farm belonging to a Customs officer at Assin-Manso.

A police source said the ex-convict and his 14-year-old boy accomplice were arrested at Assin-Kyinso upon a tip-off when the tricycle they were traveling in run out of fuel.

The items were believed to have been stolen from Assin-Fosu in the Fosu Municipality to be transported to Mankesim for sale.

Mr. Williams Appiah, the Assemblyman for Assin-Manso, alleged that the suspect and other accomplices had been terrorising market women and traders at Assin-Andoe and commended the police for their efforts.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas
Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr hospitalised in Rome following a heart complication
How Michel Camp was named after Nkrumah’s Aide-de-Camp
Meet the youngest Black Stars player to have played against Messi and Ronaldo
‘I have lived in Accra for 43 years without paying rent’ – Akrobeto