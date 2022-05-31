0
Police arrest 2 notorious drug peddlers in swoop at Assin Foso

According to the police they will soon be processed to the law court

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Assin Fosu District Police Command led by Chief Superintendent Cephas Arthur has arrested two suspected notorious drug dealers, in a special swoop operation at Assin Foso in the Central Region.

The arrested suspects’ Awudu and Haruna both aged 22 years are assisting police in an investigation.

Several wooden structures harboring the peddlers were set ablaze to drive them away.

Many quantities of dry leaves suspected to be marijuana, scissors, and plyers were taken from the suspects.

According to the police they will soon be processed to the law court.

Meanwhile, 10 other drug peddlers who escaped arrest during the swoop are being hunted for by the police.

Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the Assin Foso District Police Commander, Chief Supt Cephas Arthur urged parents to advise their children who indulge in weed smoking, drug peddling, and all manner of illicit activities to desist from the act since such behavior could jeopardize their future.

He also warned opinion leaders to desist from begging the police on behalf of criminals to be released from custody.

