Police arrest 2 relatives of 10-year-old boy who committed suicide in Kumasi

They will assist the police with investigations.

• A 10-year-old boy has hanged himself to death

• Two relatives are currently in police grips to assist with investigation



• The deceased's body has since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital



Following the death of the 10-year-old who hanged himself to death in Kumasi on Monday, the Ashanti regional police command has arrested two people.



GhanaWeb's correspondent in the Ashanti region said the two suspects in police custody are relatives of the deceased.



They will assist the police with investigations.



The incident was confirmed to the media by the Ashanti Regional Police Command P.R.O, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, after the deceased's elder brother visited the police station to file a complaint.

He said the boy had a rope tied around his neck on a ceiling fan while his legs hanged on a mattress.



The 10-year-old Paul Boateng was found in one of the rooms at home by his elder brother who had returned from work at about 3pm.



The deceased was a class four pupil of the Dompoase M/A primary school.



His lifeless body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.



