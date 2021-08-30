Police arrest 21 herdsmen for possessing unauthorized firearms

The 21 herdsmen are aged between 20 and 51

• 21 herdsmen possessing firearms have been arrested

• The suspects are between 20 and 51-years-old



• The police say they will halt all activities of criminals



The Ghana Police Service has arrested some 21 herdsmen for the possession of weapons in the Eastern region.



In a statement signed by the Acting Director-General, Public Affairs of the Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kwesi Ofori, the arrest was undertaken by the Special Anti-Robbery Task Force team at Donkorkrom.



“The Special Anti-Robbery Task Force team at Donkorkrom in the Eastern Region, in a joint operation with personnel from the Donkorkrom Division and District, have arrested 21 herdsmen for possessing firearms and other offensive weapons without lawful authority,” the statement said.



The statement explained further that the suspects are aged between 20 and 51.

“A search conducted on the 21 suspects led to the retrieval of 17 machetes, one foreign pistol, three locally manufactured pistols, four single-barrel shotguns, two daggers, 66 live AAA and 12 BB cartridges, eleven 410 cartridges, ten 7.65mm ammunition and 19 mobile phones,” it added.



The suspects are in custody, awaiting trial.



The police have reassured the public that they will do all it takes to halt all activities of criminals in the country.



Earlier, the Bureau of Public Safety reported that over 2.4 million firearms are circulating in the country currently.



