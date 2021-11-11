Police arrest 26 alleged fraudsters at Kasoa, retrieve over 31 laptops and phones

The suspects include two females

• Suspects are largely made up of foreigners

• Suspects include two females



• Police urge landlords to conduct background checks on their prospective tenants



26 persons suspected to be engaged in internet fraud activities have been arrested by the Central East Regional Police Command.



The suspects largely made up of foreigners were arrested at Kasoa Iron City in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



According to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspects including two females were arrested at their hideouts in an operation based on intelligence.

Among other things, the police retrieved 31 laptops, 26 assorted mobile phones, three machetes and parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and toffees.



The Regional Commander, DCOP Okyere Boaapeah, has stated that the suspects will be screened for onward prosecution.



In an advice to property owners, DCOP Boapiah has asked Ghanaian landlords to conduct proper background checks on their prospective tenants.



He urged that landlords, among other things, should find out the eligibility status of foreigners who come to rent their properties.