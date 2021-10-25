Police arrest 3 at Takoradi for faking kidnapping, demanding GH¢5,000 ransom

The main suspect faked the kidnapping to demand GH¢5,000 from her adopted father

The Ghana Police Service has once again foiled a fake kidnapping incident at Takoradi, arresting three persons in the process.



The three, according to a police statement, faked the kidnapping and demanded an amount of GH¢5,000 as ransom from the prime suspect’s adopted father.



Joana Krah, 29, the main suspect, conspired with Susana Awortwe, 27, and Francis Eshun, 27 to feign her kidnap.

“Reports indicate that suspect Joana Krah conspired with the other two suspects Susana Awortwe and Francis Eshun to feign her kidnapping on Friday, October 22, 2021, after which a call was placed to her adopted father to demand the ransom,” the statement read in part.



It further stated that Joana eventually showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station to confess after she realized things were going sideways following that her adopted father had reported the issue to the police and an extensive search had been commenced to find her.



This fake kidnapping adds up to a number of similar attempts by persons in the city but which were eventually foiled.

One of such was the recent case of Josephine Panyin Mensah, whose case got national attention after it was widely reported that she was pregnant but had been kidnapped.



It would turn out later that she was neither pregnant nor was she kidnapped. Her case is currently in court.



Although she has been reported by the police to have confessed to faking bother her pregnancy and her kidnapping, she, however, pleaded not guilty in court on the charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.



The case has been adjourned to Friday, November 11, 2021.



