Police arrest 3 more KNUST students over Conti, Katanga clash

File photo: 3 KNUST students remanded

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three more students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) alleged to be involved in the clash between students of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental).

According to citinewroom.com, the three suspects were arrested following a bench warrant by the court for the arrest of over 60 suspects in connection with the clash.



The report indicated that the suspects included Emmanuel Appiah Amoah, Eugene Nuamesi, and Kwabena Kwarteng.



The Asokore Mampong District Court, which was presided over by Hilda Esther Wryter, remanded the three into police custody and they are to reappear before the court on October 4, 2022.



The judge asked the police to give the students the needed support to enable them to continue writing their exams.



Nine students were arrested in August when the court initially issued the warrant.

Background



On August 15, 2022, the university again made the wrong headlines after a series of rape allegations by students when its students who reside in the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental) clashed.



The clash resulted in at least 11 students sustaining various injuries, with properties, including 11 vehicles, being vandalised.



According to a student at the university who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity, the residents of the Katanga Hall deliberately attacked students of Conti while they were embarking on a procession.



As a result of the clash, the management of the university suspended the Junior Common Room (JCR) System of hall management by students in all the halls of the university starting from the 2023/2024 academic year.

This means that all the halls in the KNUST will not have student leadership with the Hall Masters and the Hall Council of the various halls will take over the day-to-day management of them, which was previously done by elected student leaders.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/DA