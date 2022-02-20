Police arrest 3 notorious criminals in Western North Region

Arrested suspect armed robbers

The Ghana Police Service says it has arrested three armed robbers in Kwawu in the Enchi District of the Western North Region.



According to the police, the three criminals were arrested in their hideout while they were in the process of fortifying themselves with black magic for another operation.



In a statement on its Facebook page, the police said,



“The Western North Police Command on Friday, February 18, 2022, through intelligence operation, arrested three notorious armed robbers, Abiaw Reuben alias Ayile Baako, Kwabena Brentu and Isaac Arhin at Kwawu in the Enchi District of the Western North Region."

“A search conducted on them at their hideout led to the retrieval of 2 pump action guns, 18 live AAA cartridges, 1 sharpened machete, 1 knife and 1 cleaver.”



The police also stated that the three suspects will be prosecuted as soon as possible for crimes they have committed.



It also commended persons of the Enchi District Command for the arrest of these robbers, adding that it will continue to work to curb crime and also protect lives and properties.



