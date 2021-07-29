Police arrest 31 speeding drivers on Accra-Nsawam road

Police arrested drivers for over speeding

A special team from the Accra Central Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has apprehended 31 drivers for driving above the approved speed limit of 50 km/hr in the city.

The drivers, who were mostly males, were arrested on Wednesday, 28 July 2021, when the team, led by the Accra Mayor, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, embarked on a speed enforcement operation on the Abeka junction to Achimota overhead section of the J.A Kufuor Avenue (Accra-Nsawam Road).



The operation, which was in collaboration with the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), sought to, among other things, compel drivers to obey the posted speed limits to reduce road crashes.



Speaking to the media, Mr Adjei Sowah said the objective of the Assembly was to ensure safety on the roads, hence the operation to compel motorists to reduce their speed.



"The main objective of the Assembly is to ensure safety; this is a special exercise we have been doing for the past three years. We have supported the Police with logistics and built their capacities to enforce speeding regulations in the city".



"The Assembly had supported the police with policing accessories such as Speed Guns, reflective cones, lighting batons, reflective vests, directional and stop signages, as well as capacity building to enforce road safety regulations in the city to reduce road crashes," he added.



He said available data on road crashes indicated that speeding was a major cause and that the Assembly, in collaboration with the Police, had identified some major hot spots they visit weekly to enforce speed limit laws.

"Data from the Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) indicates that 70 per cent of road crash victims were pedestrians, so a life lost means a lot to us; everybody matters," he said.



He pointed out that every life matters and that the Assembly aimed to ensure the safety of pedestrians in the city.



He cautioned motorists to comply with the 50km/h and 30km/h speed limits in urban and school areas, respectively, as stipulated in Ghana Road Traffic Regulations (L.I.2180) when plying the city's roads to reduce the rate of road crashes.



He also debunked the notion that the essence of the exercise was to generate revenue, adding that the motivation behind the operation was to save lives but not economic interest.



"The motivation is to save lives and not to make money; moreover, fines from the operation were paid directly into the consolidated fund", he said.



He assured that the drivers would be put before a court and charged with counts exceeding the speed limit.