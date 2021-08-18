Police arrest 35 illegal migrants in Nandom

The illegal migrants were onboard a Hyundai Bus with registration number AS-3413-20

The Police have arrested some illegal migrants in Nandom in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

A Police statement said on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at exactly 1840HRS, the vigilant patrol team at the Nandom District Command ceased Thirty-Five undocumented immigrants at the Nandom Hospital junction who had sneaked into Ghana through unapproved routes ostensibly to proceed to Accra, Kumasi, and Sunyani respectively.



The illegal migrants have ceased onboard a Hyundai Bus with registration number AS-3413-20. They comprised of Eleven (11) Burkinabes, Nineteen (19) Malians, Two (02) Sierra Leoneans, and Three (03) Guineans. 19 of them are males and 16 females with their ages ranged between 17 and 55 years.



“Preliminary investigations revealed that their migration was for business, farming, education, and family visit purposes. They were screened by the Port Health authorities before being sent out of Ghana into Burkina Faso at the Hamile Border Post at 2130HRS.

“As part of our mandated duty to combat illegal migration to and from Ghana, and, stemmed with the Presidential directive on land borders closure, we urge the general public to collaborate with state security agencies to win the battle.



“The preparedness of the Ghana Immigration Service to combat illegal migration is non-negotiable. To the few unscrupulous persons who facilitate the activities of irregular migration, we can assure you that your days are numbered where the law would catch up with you and mercy would have been too late. We’re unfazed because we have the backing of the state. Together we can!” the statement signed by Asst. Inspector Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin Seidu.