Police arrest 42 suspects for various offences at 'Ashiaman to Da World' concert

The Ghana Police Service arrested 42 suspects during the Ashiaman to the World concert held on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Saka Saka park in Ashiaman in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a statement from the police, the suspects were arrested for several offences which include attacking some fans with various offensive weapons at the concert.



“The suspects who are being held for various offences attacked some of the funs with toy guns, cutlasses, knives, scissors and other offensive weapons at different locations towards the end of the concert.



“Items retrieved from them include 2 Toy pistols, 10 mobile phones, 5 cutlasses, 5 jack knives, 3 Pairs of scissors, 1 wig and a tablet. All the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law,” The statement stated.

