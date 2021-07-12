Police arrest 6 persons for allegedly inserting stick into teenager’s anus

The men are currently in police custody

Police at Agogo, a town in the Akim North District of the Ashanti Region, on July 10, 2021 arrested six men for abusing a minor who allegedly stole money from one of the culprits.

In a video circulating on WhatsApp, the victim of the abuse, Enoch aged 16, was held with limbs bound while some men beat him and insert a stick into his anus.



After subjecting the footage to careful examination, the police identified some of the abusers to be natives of the Agogo community.



The night patrol team subsequently went and arrested six of them who currently are in police custody. They include: Kofi Asasu (29), Francis Obeng Amoako (79), Obeng Mensah (30), Osei Bonsu (53), Boakye Danquah (65) and Kwasi Marfo (24).

According to the mother of the 16-year old, Adwoa Oparebea, the boy had not returned home and she was unaware of his whereabouts since the news reached her about his mistreatment by the group, to enable her take him to hospital for treatment.



But Francis Obeng Amoako, one of the suspects who confessed his involvement in the crime, said the boy removed the inserted stick and left when they untied him and let go of him.



The officer in charge of the case, Corporal Justice Agadzi, however indicated that efforts are being made to locate him “whether dead or alive, to enhance investigations.”