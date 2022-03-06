16
Police arrest Akontombra DCE over alleged involvement in kidnapping of former DCE

Yawson Amoah, DCE for Akontombra

Sun, 6 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DCE official car used for kidnapping former DCE

I am innocent, DCE tells police

Former DCE kidnapped by unknown persons

The police has confirmed the arrest of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akontombra in the Western North Region, Yawson Amoah, over his alleged role in the kidnapping of a former DCE for the area, Appiah Kubi Baidoo.

Citinewsroom.com reports that police say his arrest was based on the fact that his official vehicle was used for kidnapping operations.

Police say the official vehicle of the DCE was allegedly used for the kidnapping operations.

Though it’s unclear what might have triggered this, police suspect there were some disagreements over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station elections in the Akontombra constituency.

Western North Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ernest Akresi Mensah who confirmed the arrest said the DCE has denied any involvement.

“The former DCE was kidnapped by unknown persons, but the good news is that we know that, the vehicle of the current DCE was used. So, as I speak, we have invited the DCE, took his statement and granted him bail yesterday. He claimed he is innocent,” DCOP Mensah said.

Meanwhile, the vehicle used for the operation has been confiscated at the Regional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service at Sefwi Wiawso.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
