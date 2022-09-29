Police arrest Chinese man who attacked Ghanaian employee with a knife

Xue Hue is currently in police custody

The Ghana Police have announced the arrest of a Chinese national, Xue Hue, for violently attacking a Ghanaian employee with a knife in the Western Region.

According to a September 29, 2022 statement, Hue was arrested for "using an offensive weapon to cause harm to his Ghanaian co-worker at a construction site at Kweikuma suburb of Takoradi, in the Western Region.



"Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect, Xue Hue, on September 28, 2022, allegedly attacked the victim, who is a mason with a construction company at Kweikuma, with a knife inflicting a cut on his neck," the statement added.



Police added that the victim has been treated and discharged.



"Meanwhile, the suspect is in custody assisting investigation and will be put before court on September 30, 2022, to face justice," the statement concluded.



How Chinese employer attacked Isaac Boateng

A Ghanaian machine operator, Isaac Boateng, suffered knife wounds after his throat was slashed by his Chinese employer at Kweikuma in the Sekondi-Takoradi Municipality.



According to a report by 3news.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the Chinese national is a senior in a company contracted to erect structures close to the apartments of the Ghana Navy flats.



An eyewitness account disclosed the incident occurred while workers of the company were demanding the payment of their salaries.



“We have worked for the whole month and our salaries had not been paid so we had a meeting and asked our Chinese employer why we have not been paid. One of our colleagues went to the Chinese boss to find out what was wrong with the salaries because we have families and we are also owing some people.



“In the heat of the argument, the Chinese boss pulled a flick knife and slashed the throat of our colleague. He has incurred deep wounds, blood traces could be seen everywhere. He has been rushed to the Effiankwanta Hospital and we pray he will survive,” Boat who is also a Ghanaian employee of the company alleged.

He disclosed that the local workers numbering about 80 were protesting in demand of their GH¢18 accumulated daily wage.



“Some military [officers] intervened and calm was restored later but the foreigner who committed the crime is still walking around. We are in pain and demand justice for our brother. We are about eighty workers here and they pay each of us GH¢18 a day for the tedious construction work are doing here,” he added.



Meanwhile, the working of the company is said to have been taken over by the presence of strong state security while the company has since commenced the payment of the outstanding salaries.



“The Police have taken my statement and I’m still under treatment,” the victim, Isaac Boateng is reported to have said.