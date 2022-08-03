Police arrest Japanese national after INTERPOL alert

The Ghana Police Service have arrested a Japanese national, Morikawa Hikawu, over an INTERPOL Tokyo alert.

The police in a statement under the hand of Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, explained that the arrest was carried out following the revocation of the suspect’s passport by Japan.



Morikawa Hikawu has therefore been remanded into lawful custody after a court appearance and is awaiting extradition.



The police added that it is collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the suspect is returned to Japan.



“A Japanese national, Morikawa Hikawu was arrested in Ghana upon a request by INTERPOL Tokyo, following a revocation of his passport by Japan. The suspect was put before court and was remanded into lawful custody awaiting his removal from the country.



"The INTERPOL Unit of the Ghana Police Service is working with the Ghana Immigration Service, INTERPOL Tokyo and the Japanese Embassy in Ghana for his removal,” part of the statement read.



“We would like to assure that the Ghana Police Service will continue to use due process to deepen our regional and international law enforcement cooperation,” it concluded.

