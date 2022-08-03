Police arrest a Chinese who attempted to kill a fellow national

Jang Hong Young

Source: Patrick Sackey, Contributor

Jang Hong Young better known as Moto a Chinese immigrant in Ghana in August 2021, attempted to kill his fellow Chinese, Liu Hong Rong by shooting him 3 times - 1 in the tummy and 2 at the buttocks.

This incident occurred at midnight at a Chinese entertainment centre around community 6 traffic known popularly as K3 in Tema when the victim had gone to the place with his friends and the assailant descended from the centre, walked towards his direction at the car park, pull out his gun and shot at him.



After this, he went into hiding until he was finally arrested in May 2022 at the Togo border.



The police, who confirmed the incident, had placed a bounty on the head of the assailant, who went into hiding after shooting the victim.



According to sources within the Chinese community in Ghana, the motive behind Moto's attempt to kill Liu Hong Rong is still not known.



The case which is still under investigation, is at the Ashaiman District Court, awaiting advice from the Attorney General's department on a charge for trial to commence.

Moto, a mechanic, is currently in Police custody, at the Tema Regional Police command pending trial.



According to the police, the assailant in his caution statement admitted to shooting the victim. Thus since investigations are undergoing, the police are tight-lipped as regards certain details of the crime.



The victim, Liu Hong Rong has been treated and discharged from 37 military hospital in 2021 but cannot go about his duties as he has pellets of bullets stuck in parts of his body which has affected his strength.



As regards the kind of relationship that exists between the two, reports are that they are not friends, as they only exchange pleasantries when they meet at entertainment centres and at the malls occasionally as a fellow Chinese.