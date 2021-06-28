Police arrest another notorious Achimota Forest robber

The suspect, Shadrach Boakye, was arrested in the Ahafo region

• The police have arrested a notorious robber who used to operate at the Achimota Forest in Accra

• Shadrach Boakye was arrested in his hideout in the Ahafo region after eluding police for several months



• He usually operated in the dark, taking advantage of unsuspecting people and robbing them



The Achimota police have arrested one Shadrach Boakye Anopa for his persistent harassment, attacks and robbing of commuters along the Achimota forest and its environs.



Shadrach, 24, had been on the raider of the Achimota police for several months of search until he was arrested over the weekend at Fawuhoyeden in the Ahafo Region.



In a statement from the Ghana Police, the Achimota District Police commander, Supt. Christine Srofenu said the suspect had been successful in his ‘strike, hit and run’ efforts, making his apprehension very difficult.

He has been involved in countless robberies within the Achimota Forest enclave since 2019.



The statement added that references could be made in a case reported on June 4, 2020, around 10:30 pm, when suspect Shadrach Boakye, popularly known as Anopa, in the company of five others, attacked and robbed about four victims of their valuables such as phones, laptops, monies and other items at gunpoint.



The police arrested 4 of the gang members but Anopa, being the leader of the group, managed to escape arrest and went into hiding in his village somewhere in the Ahafo Region.



His accomplices were arraigned and are currently undergoing trial.



Anopa resurfaced after a few months to continue with his operations.

Another case was recorded on November 30, 2020, where the suspect again attacked and robbed several road users around the CP Roundabout.



The statement said that his modus is to hide in the forest, monitor both vehicles and pedestrians and rob them at the least opportunity.



He used knives, sharp implements or pistol to advance his operations.



In this particular case, the police were able to track one of the victim’s phone to where the suspect was hiding that night and got him arrested. He was processed for court in both cases.



This year, he and other accused persons were granted bail in all the robbery cases by the two circuit courts. Since then, the robbery in the forest aggravated.

Again on Monday, June 14, 2021, suspect Shadrach Anopa robbed a car dealer of his bag containing an unspecified amount of money at CP Roundabout and some vehicle documents. The case was reported to the Achimota School Police for investigation.



The complainant was able to describe the suspect to the police and the police highly suspected Anopa to be the culprit.



A search was extended to all his hiding places but he was fast to escape arrest. Police later had information that he was hiding in a village in Ahafo Region.



The Achimota police arrested him from his hideout with the support of the Ahafo Regional police command after a message was sent to them.