Police arrest brother of murdered alleged plantain thief at Mankessim

The police is also pursuing some friends of the deceased

Police in Mankessim in the Central Region have arrested the brother of a 30-year-old man who was stoned to death by unknown persons for allegedly stealing plantain.

According to the Police, they had information that the deceased was with his suspect brother and other friends a few hours before his murder.



In an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the Mankessim Divisional Crime Officer DSP Robert Awampaga disclosed that five other friends of the deceased are at large and are being hunted by the Police.



While condemning the act of instant justice, he noted that this is the third time people have been lynched at Mankessim within one week and all the cases are under investigation.

DSP Robert Awampaga assured the good people of the Mfantseman Municipality to have trust in the Police Service to do a good job and bring all perpetrators to face the law.



He, however, appealed to the Chiefs, Assembly Members, and individuals to assist the police by way of information sharing.



DSP Robert Awampaga further appealed to the people of Mankessim to form watchdog committees to assist the police to fight crime at night since the number of police personnel in the Mfantseman Municipality are not adequate.