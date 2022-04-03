Police arrest father for impregnating 14-year-old daughter

File Photo

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested a man in his thirties for allegedly impregnating his daughter at Vitting, a suburb of Tamale.

The suspect, known only as Hanan Shamrock was arrested yesterday by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and is currently being held by the police.



His arrest comes a day after Justicefmonline broke the story about his alleged repeated defiling of his daughter.



Northern Regional Coordinator of DOVVSU, DSP Emmanuel Horlortu confirmed the arrest of Hanan to Justicefmonline.com in a telephone conversation.



He said the accused is being kept to accept with investigations, adding that he will be processed for court as soon as the facts of the case is established by the police.



Background:

Hanan is accused of impregnating his 14-year-old girl.



Hanan allegedly defiled his daughter on several occasions, with the threat that her mother would be killed if she refused or made her ordeal public.



The 14-year-old girl who confirmed the incident in an interview with Justicefmonline.com she chose to abort it because she didn’t want the rest of the world to know what her father had done to her.



The victim’s story:



The victim disclosed that her father began making sexual approaches toward her a year ago when he inquired about her virginity.

“The day it started he told me that he wants to check if am a virgin and kept his hand on my vagina and he was twinkling it, then he told me that I was a virgin” she stated.



She said her father then continued to molest her on several occasions, especially while they were alone in the house.



The 14-year-old girl recalls her father telling her on one Sallah day that an Oldman had advised him to have sex with her (daughter) in order to boost her confidence.



“He threatened to kill my mother if I didn’t have sex with him, so I gave in and let him sleep with me because I didn’t want to lose my mother” she stated.