Police arrest five armed robbers in Volta Region

• 5 criminals are in police grips

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that it has arrested five armed robbers at Afiadenyigba in the Volta region.



The arrest, which was carried out around 11:30pm on Sunday, October 3, 2021 was done in collaboration with the indigenes.



This comes after the armed robbers shot into a vehicle and also attacked a shop.



No casualties were recorded during the attack and shooting incident.

Announcing this on their social media pages, the Police Service said, "Five armed robbers were arrested yesterday at about 11.30 pm at Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region by a joint team of police officers and people of the town."



"They attacked a shop and shot into a vehicle. No casualty was recorded. Full update will be shared with the public in due course," the Police Service said.



In the same vein, the police commended the people of Tadzewu in the Ketu North Municipal area of the Volta Region for partnering with them to arrest two armed robbers on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.



The suspects, 31-year-old Michael Maccatus, and Wisdom Agbotokpo, aged 25, robbed a victim of his motorcycle after attacking him with a machete.



