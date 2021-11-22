Police arrest four robbery suspects around Weija

the suspects took one Bluetooth speaker, three phone chargers, two laptop chargers

Source: GNA

Four suspects, Benjamin Otoo, alias Dada Joe, Tony Mensah Yedu, alias Big Joe, Bismark Asabree, alias Dagbano, and Nana Yaw Arko, have been arrested for alleged various robberies at Ajasco Red Top, Kokrobite in the Greater Accra Region.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Police Public Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the suspects reportedly broke into their victims' residence on Thursday, November 18, 2021, and forcibly made away with three laptops, an iPhone 8 plus, three Infinix smartphones and Techno Cammon 7.



They also took: one Bluetooth speaker, an extension board, three phone chargers, two laptop chargers together with an unspecified amount of money.



It said upon receipt of the robbery report, the Weija Police Command embarked on a special eight-hour covert operation, which led to the arrest of Benjamin Otoo, Tony Mensah Yedu, and Bismark Asabree at their hideouts at Ajasco Red Top and New Aplaku on Saturday, November 20, 2021.



The statement said Bismark later led the Police to arrest Nana Yaw Arko, from his hideout at Labadi.



It said a search on them led to the retrieval of 20 assorted phones, a taxicab, three laptops, one motorbike, one locally manufactured pistol, a Police vest, one Gota, and 14 assorted wristwatches.

The statement said all four suspects would be arraigned before the court on Monday, November 22, 2021.



It said meanwhile, efforts were underway to get other accomplices arrested to face criminal charges.



The statement commended all officers and men of the Weija Divisional Police Command for their efforts in arresting the four suspects.



It assured the public that the Police would continue to do their best to ensure peace, law, and order nationwide.