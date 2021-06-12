Police arrest four suspected highway robbers

The police retrieved a single barrel gun and arrested the suspects who are in police custody

Police in the Ashanti region have arrested four suspects in connection with a highway robbery on the Nkawie-Kobeng road.

The alleged robbery occurred on the night of 11th June, 2021.



The suspects, according to a police statement, reportedly robbed occupants of a sprinter bus with registration number AS 3970-20, Nissan March with registration number AS 4327-13 and KIA Might truck with registration number AW 885-17, of their mobile phones and unspecified sums of money and bolted into the bush.

However, the statement added, with support of community members, the Police patrol team combed the area, retrieved a single barrel gun and arrested the suspects who are in police custody pending due processes.