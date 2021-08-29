Police arrest fourteen herdsmen over defilement of 13-year-old girl

ACP Kwesi Ofori

Source: GNA

The Formed Police Unit (FPU) together with personnel from the Central East Regional Police Command have arrested fourteen herdsmen over the alleged defilement of a 13-year-old girl at Gomoa Adzintem in the Central Region.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency said the special operations led to the retrieval of two single barrel, two pump action guns and 49 AA ammunition.

It assured the people of Gomoa Adzintem that an identification parade would be conducted in the community to identify the real suspects in that dastardly act on a teenager to face justice.