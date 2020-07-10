xxxxxxxxxxx

Police arrest independent aspiring MP over campaign rally

Police in the Central Region have arrested an independent aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South Constituency, Joseph Kofi Damte, for allegedly organizing a campaign rally without notifying the police.

He was also accordingly arrested for not wearing a face mask.



The Central Regional police command made this known in a statement signed by DSP Irene Serwaah Oppong.



There is currently a ban on organizing political rallies across Ghana due to Coronavirus restrictions.



The police said he failed to ensure social distancing during the said rally, contrary to provisions of the Public Order, Criminal and other offenses as well as Imposition of Restrictions laws.

“On 06/07/2020, the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Command received information that suspect Joseph Kofi Damte had organized a political campaign rally at Assin Aworoso in the Assin South Constituency,” the statement said.



It added that “When police got to the scene, information was gathered from people who were still present that the programme had just ended and the independent candidate had left.”



“The Central Regional CID has taken over the case for investigation into the matter. The suspect is in police custody assisting investigations,” according to the statement.

Source: dailyguidenetwork.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.