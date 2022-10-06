Police arrest man captured on video mercilessly beating a baby

The Ghana Police Service has reportedly arrested a man captured in a viral video beating a baby.

According to reports, Richard Kofi was arrested on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Akaa Buem in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region.



The suspect is said to have been picked up by the police who took him to the palace of the chief of the town before he was whisked away into custody.



The police are said to also have arrested the wife of the suspect who lives separately from her husband’s house.



The assaulted baby was also rescued and taken into police care.



This brings an end to the hunt commenced by the police after GhanaWeb reported the viral video in which the suspect was seen beating up the baby with a whip.



The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, announced a bounty of GHC2,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the man who was captured in the video.

In the said video, the suspect is seen holding the baby by one arm and whipping him up while the baby's frantic cries for mercy were ignored.



Subsequent to the police announcement, children advocacy non-governmental organisation, Child Rights International also announced another reward of GHC10,000 for any such information.



An additional reward of GHC5,000 was announced by Givers Herbal Company Limited for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.



This brought to GHC17,000, the bounty declared for the arrest of the suspect.



Meanwhile, a local journalist in the area has confirmed the suspect is currently in the custody of the Jasikan Police Command.



