Police arrest man who allegedly poured acid on wife

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: GNA

The Ofaakor District Police Command has arrested a 34-year-old Ishmael Atsitso Agboko, who allegedly poured acid on his wife at Awutu Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West District last year, resulting in her blindness.

The suspect had been on the Bawjiase Police radar since the incident.

The GNA on Thursday 25, August, got information that the suspect was arrested by the Ofaakor Police upon a tip off.

The Ofaakor District Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Samuel Amfo, confirmed the arrest to the GNA, but said the case was under the jurisdiction of the Bawjiase Police command and was to be handed over to the Ofaakor Police for further prosecution.

The suspect was arrested after a chase by the Police when he failed to stop at a checkpoint at Oklu Nkwanta in the Awutu Senya East Municipality.

The Police during the chase shot the car tyres of the suspect, leading to his arrest.

Agboko allegedly committed the heinous crime on his wife, Ms Comfort Tawiah, last year after she threatened to divorce him.

