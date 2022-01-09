Police arrest notorious armed robber at Sandema

Arrested armed robber, Abdulai Issaka Achalicaab

Suspect behind series of robberies at Sandema - Police

Sandema robber on police wanted list since 2020



Police assure of efforts to pursue and abduct criminals



Police in the Upper East region have abducted a notorious armed robber in Sandema.



The Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Surveillance team of the Upper East Regional Police Command, through an intelligence-led operation, arrested Abdulai Issaka Achalicaab, a notorious armed robber at Sandema, on Saturday, January 8, 2022.



According to Police reports, Abdulai Issaka Achalicaab has been behind a series of robberies at Sandema, Fumbisi and other surrounding enclaves.

The suspect has also been on the Police wanted list for jumping bail in a robbery case pending trial before a Court in Bolga since 2020.



The police said, “further details established that the suspect is responsible for the robbery in Kadema which occurred on July 24, 2021, in which a victim was severely wounded”.



“During the special operation, the Police recovered from the suspect three unregistered motorbikes believed to have been robbed from others and used for his robbery expeditions," the statement on the Service's Facebook page added.



The Ghana Police Service however commends the Upper East Regional Police Command for their efforts in pursuing criminals in the region for the safety of the public and assures of efforts to reduce and eradicate crime in the Ghanaian society.