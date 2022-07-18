Police arrest notorious robbery gang of six in Bono East Region

Suspected robbers

6 robbers confess to robberies in Bono East Region

Police seize guns, motorbikes, cash from robbery gang in Sunyani



Robbery gang arrested after victim identifies one of them



The Ghana Police Service have arrested a notorious six-team robbery gang in the Bono East Region.



According to the police, the suspected robbery gang was arrested after one of them was identified by a victim they rubbered in Sunyani, who reported the suspect robber to the police.



In a series of tweets shared on Monday, July 18, the police added that the robbers after some interrogations confessed that they have been involved in several robberies in the region.

“The Police, through an intelligence-led operation on July 17, 2022, arrested six suspects who are a part of a gang of robbers terrorising people in the region.



“The suspects, Issa Mohammed alias Baba/ Container Money, Reagan Kwaku Boakye alias Baby Face, Kwaku Boateng alias Star Boy, Elija Osei and Gyimah Sadique, who operate within the region and beyond were arrested at their hideouts within the Techiman Municipality,” the Police said.



Also, the Police stated that they seized some items from the robbers including guns and a lot of cash.



"A search conducted on them during the arrest led to the recovery of a locally made pistol with four live AAA cartridges, one toy pistol, two motorbikes, one cutlass, one hammer and three pairs of scissors. Other items retrieved from them include one flashlight, one cutter, one pepper spray and 22 assorted mobile phones believed to belong to victims of their operations. Fifty Euros (€ 50) and an amount of Two Thousand, Five Hundred Cedis (GH₵ 2,500.00) were also retrieved from them,” police said.



2. The suspects, Issa Mohammed alias Baba/ Container Money, Reagan Kwaku Boakye alias Baby Face, Kwaku Boateng alias Star Boy, Elija Osei and Gyimah Sadique, who operate within the region and beyond were arrested at their hideouts within the Techiman Municipality. pic.twitter.com/v3kLr1sJtt — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 18, 2022

5.The suspects,upon further interrogations,admitted their involvement in a series of both residential and highway robberies within the region and beyond



6. We want to reassure the public that the Police are determined to fight crime and weed out criminal elements in our society pic.twitter.com/pK9eBfInmj — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 18, 2022





