Police arrest one person in connection with assault and murder of alleged thieves at Manso

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region:

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested one person who was involved in the assault of two (2) alleged gold thieves that led to the death of one.



According to the police, the assault on these two alleged thieves subsequently led to the death of one by the name Ernest Kwabena Poku alias "Lilwin" who has since been deposited at the St. Martins Catholic Hospital Mortuary at Agroyesum for preservation and autopsy.



In a statement read by Mr. Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, the command has intercepted a video footage on the assault of the two (2) alleged thieves and is retaining it for evidential purposes.



He reveals that the command, through an investigation has arrested a 31-year-old Kwame Dapaah, one of the assailants intercepted in the viral video. One other person who was vividly revealed in the video and could only be identified as 'Culture' is currently on the run as police manhunts for him.



A video that had gone viral on various social media intercepts two persons who were severely beaten for allegedly stealing gold from a mining site.



The two persons, according to the police were identified as Ernest Kwabena Poku alias Lilwin who died shortly after he was admitted at the hospital. The other one who was only identified as Ernest is currently in a critical condition receiving treatment at a hospital.

Meanwhile, family of the deceased, Kwabena Poku whose wife just delivered about two(2) months ago had earlier come out demanding justice for their relative since they believed he was not a thief.







Mr. Godwin Ahianyo in the release, however revealed that the Ashanti Regional Police Command has begun a serious investigation into the matter until justice is served.



He said the Police as part of its investigations have invited one Bismark Okra aka "Aya' the owner of the Mining Site where the incident occurred to help in the investigation, and he is cooperating.



"The command is appealing to the people of the especially those who witnessed the assault and have any information to call the Police toll free hotlines 18555, 191 and 0299202220 to assist with investigation". He concluded.