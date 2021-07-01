Police arrest robber for alleged attack on two ladies

The suspect is alleged to have attacked victims at knifepoint

Source: GNA

The Police have arrested one Tyron Michael, for allegedly attacking two ladies at knifepoint at Thunder Lilly, in East Legon, Accra.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, said the suspect attacked his victims on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at about 2145 hours and robbed them of their personal belongings.



However, Mrs Tenge said, the ladies drew the attention of a Police patrol which promptly responded and arrested Tyron Michael.



Police retrieved personal valuables including two mobile phones, a WiFi and an amount of GHC 70.00 belonging to the complainants.

A kitchen knife which was used to attack the complainants was retrieved, she said.



The suspect is currently in Police custody and being processed for court.