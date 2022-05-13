0
Police arrest six land guards at Gomoa Nyanyano

Arrested Handcuffed File photo: Police say the suspects will be arraigned before court

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An operation undertaken by the Central East Regional Police Command has led to the arrest of six suspected land guards and the retrieval of some weapons.

According to a report by Adomonline.com, the suspects were arrested at Nyanyano Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Friday.

The gang were said to be supervising the reconstruction of buildings demolished a month ago by the Gomoa East Assembly on March 29, 2022.

According to the assembly, the demolished structures had been erected on a waterway at Gomoa Nyanyano, Kakraba and Millennium City and also blocking the flow of vehicular and human traffic.

The suspects following the demolition exercise are said to have resold the lands to some developers and went ahead to provide security for its redevelopment.

Confirming their arrest, Operations Commander, Chief Superintendent Theodore Hlormenu noted that the police is on the heels of other suspects who are currently on the run.

He stated the arrested suspects will be arraigned for court to be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

