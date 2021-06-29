Police arrest suspect for alleged murder of 73-year-old man at Sowutuom

The Police say they retrieved a pistol from the suspect

•Police have arrested a suspect for the alleged murder of 73-year-old man at Sowutuom

•The deceased was heard screaming for help as he was being murdered by the suspect.



•The Police however say they retrieved a pistol from the suspect



Police in the Anyaa Sowutoum constituency has arrested a suspect for the alleged murder of a 73-year-old man in cold blood.



According to a statement sighted by GhanaWeb through the Public Relations Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Effia Tenge, Police on the evening of Monday 28, 2021, received a noise complaint of the said incident.

The statement said the now deceased, Kwesi Wiafe was heard screaming for help as he was being murdered by the suspect.



“Police together with the complainant quickly proceeded to the scene and met the deceased whose name was given as Kwesi Wiafe lying dead in a pool of blood with multiple cuts on the head.”



“Police search in the house led to the arrest of the suspect who was hiding in the ceiling of the room and was brought to the station after he led police to retrieve a pistol used in the murder of the deceased,” the statement read.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has now been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue and awaiting autopsy.